Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OLLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

