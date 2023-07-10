Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,833 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.