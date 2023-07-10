Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,036 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 25.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 22.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

INT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

