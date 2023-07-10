Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $99.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.57. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.92.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

