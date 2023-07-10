Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,193 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of PACCAR worth $19,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after acquiring an additional 145,811 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,604 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PACCAR Stock Performance

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $82.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $85.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

