Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 7,191 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,370,000 after buying an additional 795,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,560,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,091,000 after buying an additional 668,632 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $83.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

