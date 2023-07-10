Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,028 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of NICE worth $20,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NICE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in NICE by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,202,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,243,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $166,868,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 860,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in NICE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 808,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE opened at $198.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.06. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $235.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $571.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

