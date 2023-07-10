Insider Buying: Genex Power Limited (ASX:GNX) Insider Buys A$38,500.00 in Stock

Genex Power Limited (ASX:GNX – Free Report) insider Ben Guo acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,500.00 ($25,666.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.17.

Genex Power Limited develops and commercializes renewable energy generation and storage projects in Australia. The company generates power through hydro, wind, and solar projects. Its flagship project is the Kidston Clean Energy Hub comprising 50MW solar project and the 250MW Kidston Pumped hydro project located in the north Queensland.

