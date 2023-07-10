Insider Buying: Genex Power Limited (ASX:GNX) Insider Buys A$38,500.00 in Stock

Genex Power Limited (ASX:GNX – Free Report) insider Ben Guo acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,500.00 ($25,666.67).
Genex Power Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.17.
Genex Power Company Profile
