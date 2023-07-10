Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $43,605.90 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $43,605.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Progyny Stock Up 0.8 %

PGNY opened at $37.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after buying an additional 1,365,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Progyny by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.