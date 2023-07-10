AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) vs. Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Head-To-Head Comparison

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Free Report) and Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and Earth Science Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AgeX Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics $39,000.00 787.24 -$10.46 million ($0.29) -2.79 Earth Science Tech $50,000.00 314.88 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Earth Science Tech has higher revenue and earnings than AgeX Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics -28,289.74% N/A -216.77% Earth Science Tech N/A N/A -38.82%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and Earth Science Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earth Science Tech has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Earth Science Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AgeX Therapeutics and Earth Science Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Earth Science Tech beats AgeX Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgeX Therapeutics

(Free Report)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease. Its lead small molecule drug-based therapeutic candidate for scarless wound repair in discovery is AGEX-iTR1547, a drug-based formulation; and lead biologic candidate for induced tissue regeneration is AGEX-iTR1550 (Renelon), a gene delivery technology. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration with the University of California at Irvine to develop cellular therapies to treat neurological disorders and diseases. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Alameda, California.

About Earth Science Tech

(Free Report)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in March 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.