Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells $119,284.30 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) COO Rob Orgel sold 3,811 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $119,284.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $565,658.55.

On Thursday, April 13th, Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Flywire Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $28.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.11. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLYW. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 52.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

