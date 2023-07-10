PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $66,203.28 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,858 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $66,203.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,309 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $22,933.68.

PubMatic Price Performance

PUBM stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $895.45 million, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

