Insider Selling: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $71,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Farlekas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $69,810.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $58,890.00.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

NYSE:ETWO opened at $5.54 on Monday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.27 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 99.46%. On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth $4,990,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 638,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 16,957,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,542,000 after buying an additional 2,264,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETWO. Bank of America lowered E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

