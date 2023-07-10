GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells $151,058.88 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $151,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,125 shares in the company, valued at $20,465,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.2 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $75.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,574,000 after acquiring an additional 163,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.