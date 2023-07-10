David R. King Sells 3,111 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWFree Report) CTO David R. King sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $97,374.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 430,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,481,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $28.82 on Monday. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 238.0% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

