Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells 2,067 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $140,142.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $141,277.50.

ZM stock opened at $65.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

