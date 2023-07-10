Reviewing Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) and MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Free Report) and MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celerity Solutions and MeridianLink’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Celerity Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MeridianLink $288.05 million 5.85 $1.29 million ($0.15) -139.39

MeridianLink has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.5% of MeridianLink shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of MeridianLink shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Celerity Solutions and MeridianLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A MeridianLink -4.05% -1.33% -0.72%

Volatility and Risk

Celerity Solutions has a beta of -1.48, indicating that its stock price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeridianLink has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Celerity Solutions and MeridianLink, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A MeridianLink 2 1 2 0 2.00

MeridianLink has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.11%. Given MeridianLink’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MeridianLink is more favorable than Celerity Solutions.

Summary

MeridianLink beats Celerity Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celerity Solutions

(Free Report)

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About MeridianLink

(Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Engage, an end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution; MeridianLink Mortgage, a cloud-based software designed for financial professionals to optimize the end-to-end mortgage loan origination process; MeridianLink Collect, a web-based debt collection software; Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub; and MeridianLink Business, a cloud-based platform that offers business lending solutions for banks and credit unions, as well as MeridianLink Insight, a business intelligence tool. In addition, the company provides solutions, including end-to-end platform, loan origination system, mortgage loan origination system, deposit account opening, data and reporting, collections, and consulting and analysis, as well as data verification software solutions. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

