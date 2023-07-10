Head-To-Head Contrast: Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) versus Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) and Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and Banco de Sabadell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Canada $52.08 billion 2.53 $12.27 billion $7.61 12.42 Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A $0.08 14.99

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Sabadell. Royal Bank of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Sabadell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Canada 1 3 1 0 2.00 Banco de Sabadell 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada and Banco de Sabadell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus price target of $139.17, suggesting a potential upside of 47.24%. Banco de Sabadell has a consensus price target of $1.05, suggesting a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than Banco de Sabadell.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and Banco de Sabadell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Canada 15.27% 15.36% 0.81% Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Banco de Sabadell shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Banco de Sabadell on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. Its Wealth Management segment provides a suite of advice-based solutions and strategies to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutional clients. The company's Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its advice centers, RBC insurance stores, and mobile advisors; digital, mobile, and social platforms; independent brokers; and travel partners. Its Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset servicing, custody, payments, and treasury services to financial and other investors; and fund and investment administration, shareholder, private capital, performance measurement and compliance monitoring, distribution, transaction banking, cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, and global securities finance services. The company's Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, advisory services, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services. In addition, the company offers corporate banking services, including financing services, transactional banking services, and other complex custom solutions in finance, treasury, and import/export, among others. Further, it provides insurance and pension products. Banco de Sabadell, S.A. was founded in 1881 and is based in Alicante, Spain.

