Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $24,354.27 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,529 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $24,354.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,833,249 shares in the company, valued at $17,654,187.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,535,712.00.

Semrush Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $9.78 on Monday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.43 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Semrush by 574.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

