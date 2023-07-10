KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells $31,369.80 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $455.83 on Monday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $488.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.94 and its 200 day moving average is $407.07. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.00.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 60.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

