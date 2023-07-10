ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $44,300.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,751,758.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $44,250.00.
- On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $74,900.00.
- On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00.
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $79,700.00.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.
- On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.
- On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
Shares of CHPT opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $19.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 442.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 62.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 614,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
