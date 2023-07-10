Insider Selling: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CAO Sells $47,889.40 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) CAO Shelly Pinto sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $47,889.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,248.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shelly Pinto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Shelly Pinto sold 466 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $3,420.44.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.70. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 1,021.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

