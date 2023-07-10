Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Sells $254,600.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, June 5th, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 102.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

