Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) versus Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Financial Comparison

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) and Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sabra Health Care REIT and Assura, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 2 4 1 0 1.86 Assura 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus target price of $12.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Assura has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 9,995.11%. Given Assura’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Assura is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT -20.50% -4.07% -2.21% Assura N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Assura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Assura’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $624.81 million 4.38 -$77.61 million ($0.56) -21.16 Assura N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Assura has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Summary

Assura beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures. As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 39,264 beds/ units, spread across the United States and Canada.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion. At Assura, we BUILD for health. Assura builds better spaces for people and places, invests in skills and inspires new ways of working, and unlocks the power of design and innovation to deliver lasting impact for communities – aiming for six million people to have benefitted from improvements to and through its healthcare buildings by 2026. Assura is leading for a sustainable future, targeting net zero carbon across its portfolio by 2040.

