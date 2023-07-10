Head-To-Head Contrast: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) versus Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Viant Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Viant Technology has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -5.71% -4.21% -3.10% Taboola.com -3.43% 0.31% 0.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viant Technology and Taboola.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $197.17 million 1.40 -$11.91 million ($0.78) -5.68 Taboola.com $1.40 billion 0.67 -$11.98 million ($0.15) -20.93

Viant Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viant Technology and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 4 3 0 2.43 Taboola.com 0 1 6 0 2.86

Viant Technology currently has a consensus target price of $6.36, indicating a potential upside of 43.50%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 49.50%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Viant Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel DSP for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile that provides customer data insights and optimized bid decisions for target audiences, accurate reach, and frequency management across omnichannel supply; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides campaign analysis and data intelligence tool that empowers customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

