UTG (UTGN) and Its Peers Financial Review

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Free Report) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare UTG to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UTG and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 335 2005 1904 70 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 208.74%. Given UTG’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares UTG and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $20.90 billion $1.22 billion 56.47

UTG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 7.54% 7.60% 0.88%

Risk & Volatility

UTG has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s peers have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UTG peers beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

