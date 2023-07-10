IP Group (IPZYF) versus The Competition Financial Review

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Free Report) is one of 1,200 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IP Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IP Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IP Group N/A N/A N/A IP Group Competitors 381.82% 8.22% 5.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of IP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IP Group N/A N/A 3.01 IP Group Competitors $227.59 million -$7.15 million -11.25

This table compares IP Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IP Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IP Group. IP Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IP Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IP Group Competitors 1051 4626 6040 89 2.44

IP Group presently has a consensus price target of $133.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20,960.97%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 90.39%. Given IP Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IP Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

IP Group competitors beat IP Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies. The firm prefers to invest in Europe. It firm prefers to invest between $0.08 million and $2.01 million with revenue up to $71 million. IP Group Plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Hong Kong S.A.R., Hong Kong and Melbourne, Australia.

