Critical Analysis: Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical N/A N/A N/A Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23%

Volatility and Risk

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $6.83 million 0.00 -$22.03 million ($2.65) 0.00 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 30.39 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares Viveve Medical and Endonovo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viveve Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viveve Medical and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Viveve Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viveve Medical beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

