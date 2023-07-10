Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $124,094.62 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $124,094.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.79 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $34,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

