Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) COO Aaron M. Cooper Buys 7,443 Shares

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $74,951.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,951.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $12.98.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
