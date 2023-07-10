Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) COO Aaron M. Cooper Buys 7,443 Shares

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $74,951.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,951.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 107,784 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 116.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 68,053 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 46.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

