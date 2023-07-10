Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $69,360.80 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 2,216 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $69,360.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $28.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.11. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. On average, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLYW. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 27.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

