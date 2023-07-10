Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $69,360.80 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 2,216 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $69,360.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Flywire Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $28.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.11. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. On average, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Flywire
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 27.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flywire
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.