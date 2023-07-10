Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Sells $61,620.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 114,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yext Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,001,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after acquiring an additional 492,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after acquiring an additional 589,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 2.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 66,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yext by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 35,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Yext by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,498,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 474,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yext Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

