Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) COO Purchases $51,588.39 in Stock

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 8,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $51,588.39. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
