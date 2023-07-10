Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) COO Purchases $51,588.39 in Stock

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 8,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $51,588.39. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1,010.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 83,403 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 106,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

