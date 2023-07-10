Concierge Technologies (CNCG) & Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Free Report) is one of 1,205 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Concierge Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Concierge Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concierge Technologies N/A N/A N/A Concierge Technologies Competitors 378.92% 8.28% 5.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Concierge Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concierge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Concierge Technologies Competitors 1116 4928 6257 88 2.43

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 89.91%. Given Concierge Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Concierge Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Concierge Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Concierge Technologies N/A N/A -1,543.21 Concierge Technologies Competitors $240.47 million -$3.43 million -11.21

Concierge Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Concierge Technologies. Concierge Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Concierge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Concierge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Concierge Technologies competitors beat Concierge Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.S.A. Investment Fund Management, U.S.A. Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems. The Company was founded on August 18, 1993 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

