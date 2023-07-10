ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 5,601 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,637.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,271,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,976,746.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,662.45.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.15.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,784 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,768.32.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,430.48.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,173.22.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $75,696.14.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $908,800.20.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $749,393.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 143,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,394 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 781,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

