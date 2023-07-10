Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells $175,335.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,745 shares in the company, valued at $21,828,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chase alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $188,475.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $164,445.00.

Chase Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $117.21 on Monday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $76.47 and a 52-week high of $131.82. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chase

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Chase by 28.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chase by 151.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Chase by 46.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chase by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chase by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.