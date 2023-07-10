Jason R. Kelly Sells 100,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,994,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,370.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 2.9 %

DNA stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

