Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells $169,600.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,633,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,731,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $164,600.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $231,000.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $177,600.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,114,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

