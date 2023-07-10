Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $171,314.78 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $171,314.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,508.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTE stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $479.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 377,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,132,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

