Contrasting Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) & Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA)

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Free Report) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Movella and Clearwater Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movella N/A 4.74% 0.22% Clearwater Analytics -4.00% 1.21% 0.88%

Risk and Volatility

Movella has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

73.1% of Movella shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Movella shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Movella and Clearwater Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movella 0 0 3 0 3.00 Clearwater Analytics 1 4 7 0 2.50

Movella currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.12%. Clearwater Analytics has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.03%. Given Movella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Movella is more favorable than Clearwater Analytics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Movella and Clearwater Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movella -$341,000.00 -335.97 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Clearwater Analytics $303.43 million 12.26 -$7.97 million ($0.06) -256.83

Movella has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clearwater Analytics.

Summary

Movella beats Clearwater Analytics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movella

Movella Holdings Inc. operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body. It also provides Xsens sensor modules that enables customers to accelerate the development of motion-based applications; and DOT wearables for analysis and reporting of human kinematics. In addition, the company offers Kinduct human performance platform that provides biomechanical, biometric, and objective data for athletic performance, wellness, and injury risk. It serves the entertainment, health and sports, and automation and mobility markets. Movella Holdings Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally. It offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. The company's Clearwater Prism SaaS-based data and reporting platform for investment data delivers a range of product modules, including Prism reporting and statements, Prism connectors, Prism data ops, and Prism managed services. It also provides portfolio management and order management, performance, unit-linked funds, and full trade life cycle, as well as provides modular front, middle and back-office solution to investment managers, private banks, and insurers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

