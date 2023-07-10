Comparing United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Free Report) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Financial and United Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A United Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and United Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $4.84 million 0.07 -$5.67 million N/A N/A United Insurance $455.42 million 0.38 -$469.86 million ($4.10) -0.97

Atlas Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Insurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of United Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A United Insurance -38.06% -977.92% -14.98%

Summary

Atlas Financial beats United Insurance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine, livery, and business autos. It distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations and apartments, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers equipment breakdown, identity theft, cyber security, and flood policies. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

