Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Sells $423,200.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maria Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $114.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.62. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

