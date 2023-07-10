Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $196,085.45 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 7,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $196,085.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,273,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,511,672.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Dominic Phillips sold 120,483 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $3,524,127.75.

Samsara Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 1.42. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $30.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after buying an additional 239,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.