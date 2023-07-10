ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Purchases $326,698.92 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $326,698.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,455,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,604,084.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $252,324.37.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $319,312.40.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $626,329.98.

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $34.57 on Monday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

