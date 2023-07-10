JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $314,541.46 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $314,541.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 590,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,937,541.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Tali Notman sold 32,591 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $848,017.82.
- On Friday, June 2nd, Tali Notman sold 11,256 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $267,780.24.
JFrog Trading Down 1.6 %
JFrog stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
