Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Purchases $357,456.00 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $357,456.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,376. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel David Daniel III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Daniel David Daniel III bought 50,500 shares of Domo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $677,710.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Daniel David Daniel III acquired 47,500 shares of Domo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $684,950.00.

Domo Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.15. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Domo by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Domo by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 980,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 452,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Domo by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 81,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

