Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CEO Sells $342,294.00 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $342,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eugene Sheridan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $243,496.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. Research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 562,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 160,078 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $7,796,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

