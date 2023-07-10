Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) vs. Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Head to Head Analysis

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veris Residential and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $355.02 million 4.22 -$52.07 million ($0.77) -21.21 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.24 billion 0.11 -$139.82 million ($4.63) -0.85

Veris Residential has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

87.7% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Veris Residential and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Veris Residential currently has a consensus target price of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 337.82%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -19.41% -4.61% -1.59% Ashford Hospitality Trust -10.99% N/A -3.69%

Summary

Veris Residential beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

