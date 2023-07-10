Head-To-Head Comparison: Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) versus Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Membership Collective Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A Membership Collective Group $972.21 million 0.40 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -5.31

Selina Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Membership Collective Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A Membership Collective Group -25.47% -450.95% -10.13%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Selina Hospitality and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00 Membership Collective Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Selina Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 450.00%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus target price of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Membership Collective Group.

Volatility & Risk

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Membership Collective Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Selina Hospitality beats Membership Collective Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

(Free Report)

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Membership Collective Group

(Free Report)

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

