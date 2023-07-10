TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,370 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,344 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

